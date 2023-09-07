SAULT STE. MARIE – Wildfire Update – The situation in Ontario is not as serious as in Western Canada where almost 1000 fires are burning. Cooler weather is assisting fire crews out west. However wildfire smoke is impacting many parts of Canada.

As the sun sets on another Thursday, the Northeast Region finds itself in the midst of a fiery battle, with 35 active wildland fires. Among these, 3 are under control, 2 are stubbornly unyielding, and 30 are vigilantly being observed.

New Challenger on the Field

On the heels of yesterday’s report, a new adversary has emerged:

Cochrane 51: This fierce 3-hectare blaze is located approximately 163 kilometers northwest of Fort Albany. Our teams are closely observing this relentless fire.

In the Throes of Battle

In the relentless struggle to contain these blazes, our efforts are met with mixed outcomes:

Parry Sound 13: This 0.1-hectare fire, situated about 2.9 kilometers east of Highway 6 on the south end of Riley Lake or approximately 13.5 kilometers southeast of Gravenhurst, is under control. Bancroft 4: This 0.1-hectare fire, positioned about 25 kilometers southeast of Bancroft and 0.7 kilometers west of Mephisto Lake, remains untamed.

Fire Hazard: A Region Divided

The fire hazard across the Northeast Region is a tale of contrasts, with the majority resting at low risk. However, there are pockets of concern:

A moderate hazard blankets the areas between Espanola and Gore Bay, as well as between Pembroke and the Kawartha Lakes.

In the southeastern reaches of the region, including Renfrew and Bancroft, the fire hazard soars to a perilous high.

Notable Blaze

Among the raging fires, there is one wildland fire that commands our full attention:

Hearst 18: Positioned approximately 104 kilometers northeast of Hearst or 80 kilometers north of Kapuskasing, this formidable fire has sprawled to a staggering 1,637 hectares. It continues to defy our efforts and remains beyond our control.

Eyes on the Smoke

If you’re keen to keep an eye on smoke forecasts, look no further than FireSmoke.ca. Here, you can access both current and forecasted conditions. For any health concerns related to smoke exposure, reach out to Telehealth Ontario at 811.

Support the Battle: Give Waterbombers Space!

When waterbombers descend upon a body of water, it’s imperative to give them room to work. By moving close to the shore, you enable them to execute their water scoop maneuvers safely. Keep safety at the forefront – steer clear of waterbombers.

No Fly Zone: Distance is Safety!

A crucial reminder: flying drones around forest fires is not only dangerous but also illegal. Such actions endanger the lives of pilots, firefighters, and other dedicated emergency personnel. Prioritize safety – maintain your distance from forest fires!

Reporting the Inferno