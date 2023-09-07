Give and Receive: Join the Treasure Exchange Days

Are you harbouring items that are in great condition but no longer serve a purpose in your home? Here’s your chance to give them a second life! On Friday, September 8, starting from 5 pm, residents are encouraged to place their unwanted yet still functional items on the curb, clearly marked as “free.”

Neighbourhood Treasure Hunt

On September 9 and 10, take a stroll through your neighbourhood and embark on a treasure hunt of your own! Explore the curb-side offerings left by your fellow residents and discover hidden gems that can find a new home with you.

Don’t Miss the Deadline

Remember, all unclaimed items need to be removed from the curb by 7 pm on Sunday, September 10. To ensure the success of this community initiative, please be responsible for your items and do your part to keep Thunder Bay clean and green.

A Sustainable Tradition

Treasure Exchange Days first began in 2014 and has since become a tradition in Thunder Bay. It aligns with the City’s Solid Waste Management Strategy, emphasizing the importance of reducing waste and promoting sustainability.

For more information about Treasure Exchange Days, including guidelines and updates, please visit www.thunderbay.ca/treasuredays. Join us in making Thunder Bay a greener and more sustainable community one treasure at a time!