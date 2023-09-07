Get ready for the annual Pow Wow in Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation this weekend, and here’s your first look at the Pow Wow forecast:

Today’s Weather Update: Cloudy Skies Clearing to Welcome Sunshine

The day starts under cloudy skies, but good news – as the day progresses, those clouds will gradually clear, making way for sunshine. High temperature? A comfortable 19 degrees, so it’s a great day to enjoy the outdoors. The UV index is high at 6, so don’t forget your sunscreen as you prepare for the Pow Wow festivities.

Tonight’s Outlook: Clear Evening Turning Partly Cloudy with a Chance of Showers

As night falls, expect clear skies during the evening and after midnight. However, it will turn partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers overnight. The low temperature drops to 7 degrees, signalling a cooler night.

Friday’s Script: Mainly Cloudy with a Slight Chance of Showers

Friday brings mainly cloudy conditions with a slight 30 percent chance of showers. The high temperature rises to 24 degrees, with a humidex of 26, making it a warmer and pleasant day. The UV index is moderate at 5 – so keep that sunscreen handy if you’re planning to attend the Pow Wow.

Stay Weather-Wise and Enjoy the Pow Wow, Fort Frances and Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation!

As you prepare for the Pow Wow festivities, make sure you’re ready for changing weather conditions on Friday. If you have any cool Pow Wow pics or updates to share, send them our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Have a fantastic time at the Pow Wow, Fort Frances, and Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation!