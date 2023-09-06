Wasaho Cree Nation, it’s a day for cloudy skies with just a hint of showers in the mix. Here’s your weather outlook:

Today’s Weather Scenario: Mainly Cloudy with a Chance of Showers

The day kicks off under predominantly cloudy skies, with a minimal 30 percent chance of showers in the early morning. High temperature? A cool 11 degrees, so you might want to grab a light jacket if you’re stepping out. The UV index is moderate at 3, so there’s no immediate need for sunscreen.

Tonight’s Outlook: More Cloud Cover and a Mild Night

As night descends, expect the clouds to persist, keeping the sky cloudy. The low temperature will drop to plus 5 degrees, signalling a relatively mild night ahead.

Thursday’s Script: Cloudy Conditions with a Change in Wind

Thursday continues with cloudy conditions throughout the day. In the afternoon, there’s a shift in the wind, becoming southeast at 20 km/h. The high temperature remains steady at 11 degrees, making it a day to embrace the cooler weather. The UV index is moderate at 3.

As the day unfolds, make sure to stay prepared for the possibility of showers.