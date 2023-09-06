Vermilion Bay, Dryden, and Wabigoon, it’s a day to embrace the clouds, but don’t worry – sunshine is on the horizon. Here’s your weather forecast:

Today’s Weather Story: Cloudy Skies with a Hint of Showers

The day begins with cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of showers in the early morning. The wind starts the day from the northeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, but it will become light in the afternoon. High temperature? A cool 14 degrees, so it might be a good idea to have a light jacket on hand. The UV index is low at 2 – no immediate need for sunscreen today.

Tonight’s Outlook: More Clouds and a Mild Night

As night falls, expect the clouds to hang around, keeping the sky mostly cloudy. The low temperature will drop to plus 5 degrees, making for a relatively mild night.

Thursday’s Script: Cloudy with a Glimpse of Sunshine

Thursday continues with cloudy conditions, but there’s good news! In the afternoon, the clouds are expected to part, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds. The wind remains light. The high temperature reaches 17 degrees, offering a brighter and slightly warmer day. The UV index rises to 5 – so keep that sunscreen handy if you’re planning outdoor activities.

Stay Weather-Wise and Welcome the Sunshine, Vermilion Bay, Dryden, and Wabigoon!

As the clouds give way to sunshine, make sure you're prepared for changing weather conditions.