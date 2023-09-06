Thunder Bay, it seems like Mother Nature is giving you a good soaking today, but don’t fret – sunshine is on the horizon. Here’s your weather forecast:

Today’s Weather Story: Showers and Falling Temperatures

After a night of booming thunder and rain, it looks like more wet weather is in store for the day. Showers are the main act, with the wind blowing from the north at 20 km/h, gusting to 40. The temperature will actually be falling as the day progresses, reaching a cool 13 degrees this afternoon. The UV index is low at 2 – no immediate need for sunscreen.

Tonight’s Outlook: Cloudy with a Chance of Evening Showers

As night falls, expect cloudy conditions to continue, with a 40 percent chance of showers in the early evening. The wind remains from the north at 20 km/h, gusting to 40. The low temperature drops to 7 degrees, signalling a cooler night ahead.

Thursday’s Script: Cloudy Skies with Clearing in the Afternoon

Thursday keeps things mostly cloudy, but there’s good news! In the afternoon, the clouds are expected to clear, giving way to brighter conditions. The wind shifts to the north at 20 km/h, becoming light late in the morning. The high temperature reaches 18 degrees, offering a brighter and warmer day. The UV index rises to 6 – so keep that sunscreen handy if you’re planning outdoor activities.

Stay Weather-Wise and Embrace the Brighter Skies, Thunder Bay!

As the rain moves on and the skies clear, make sure you’re prepared for changing weather conditions. If you have any cool weather pics or updates to share, send them our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Enjoy the brighter skies ahead, Thunder Bay!