Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is reaching out to the community for assistance in locating 17-year-old Macie Hodgins, who has been reported missing. Here are the details:

Last Known Contact

Macie Hodgins was last heard from on September 5th, 2023. At that time, she was believed to be in southern Ontario.

Description of Marcie

Macie is described as a white female, approximately 5′ 3″ tall, with a slim build. She has a light complexion, dark brown hair, and brown eyes. Unfortunately, it is unknown what clothing Macie was wearing when she was last seen.

Assistance Needed

The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging anyone with information about Macie’s whereabouts to come forward and assist in locating her. You can contact the police at (807) 684-1200. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Your assistance could be crucial in reuniting Macie with her loved ones.