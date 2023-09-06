Sachigo Lake, it’s time to peek out from behind those clouds! Here’s your weather forecast for the day:

Today’s Weather Tale: Cloudy with a Slight Chance of Showers

The day starts off with cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of showers in the early morning. But don’t worry, those showers won’t stick around for long. The wind starts from the northeast at 20 km/h but will become light in the morning. High temperature? A cool 13 degrees – so grab a light jacket if you’re heading out. The UV index is moderate at 3, so you might want to have some sunscreen on hand.

Tonight’s Outlook: Mainly Cloudy with a Mild Night

As night falls, expect mainly cloudy conditions with a low temperature around plus 4 degrees. It’s a relatively mild night for you.

Thursday’s Script: Cloudy with Clearing on the Horizon

Thursday keeps the cloudy theme going, but there’s good news! The skies are expected to clear late in the afternoon. The wind shifts to the southeast at 20 km/h in the morning. The high temperature reaches 13 degrees, making it a day to embrace the cooler, clearer conditions. The UV index rises to 4 – keep that sunscreen handy!

Stay Weather-Wise and Enjoy the Clearing Skies, Sachigo Lake!

As the clouds come and go, make sure to stay prepared for changing weather conditions. If you have any cool weather pics or updates to share, send them our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Enjoy the clearing skies, Sachigo Lake!