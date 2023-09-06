Red Lake, ON – The Red Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) reported that they responded to a total of 331 occurrences during the week spanning from Monday, August 28, 2023, to Sunday, September 3, 2023. Here’s a breakdown of some of the key incident types:

Police Assistance Tops the List

Police Assistance : 62

: 62 eTicket – Vehicle : 53

: 53 Liquor Licence Act : 37

: 37 Prevent Breach of Peace : 17

: 17 Unwanted Person : 16

: 16 Assault : 16

: 16 Ambulance Assistance : 15

: 15 Warrants : 13

: 13 R.I.D.E. : 9

: 9 Mental Health Act : 9

: 9 Community Mobilization Program : 7

: 7 Domestic Dispute : 7

: 7 Police Information : 6

: 6 Traffic Complaint : 6

: 6 Community Services : 5

: 5 Mischief: 5

Criminal Code Charges and Traffic Violations

Over the past week, the Red Lake OPP laid a total of 39 charges under the Criminal Code and 33 charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

Citizen Self Reporting – An Alternative to Traditional Reporting

The OPP is keen to remind the public about their Citizen Self Reporting (CSR) system, which offers an efficient alternative for reporting minor incidents. CSR, launched across the province in 2014, is an online reporting tool accessible via computer or mobile devices. It enables the public to report certain minor incidents and crimes directly to the OPP.

Citizen Self Reporting is particularly useful for incidents that involve lost property, stolen license plates, theft from vehicles, driving complaints, and property damage, provided there are no suspects, injuries, or emergencies involved. By utilizing this online reporting system, the public can assist the OPP in more efficiently handling these cases without requiring an officer to be dispatched to the scene.

For more information and to access Citizen Self Reporting online, visit opp.ca. This service empowers the community to play a role in enhancing law enforcement services and ensuring the safety of their neighborhoods.