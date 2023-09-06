Neskantaga, it’s time to weather the cloudy conditions today, but there’s a silver lining – sunshine is on its way! Here’s your weather forecast:

Today’s Weather Drama: Cloudy with a Chance of Showers

The day starts off under a thick layer of clouds, with a 60 percent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon. The wind plays a strong role, blowing in from the northeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 50. High temperature? A cool 12 degrees, so you might want to grab a light jacket. The UV index is low at 2 – no need for sunscreen today.

Tonight’s Scene: Mainly Cloudy and Cooling Down

As night falls, the skies remain mainly cloudy, with the wind shifting to the northeast at 30 km/h, becoming light late in the evening. The low temperature drops to plus 3 degrees, signalling a cooler night ahead.

Thursday’s Act: A Mix of Sun and Cloud with Clearing Ahead

Thursday brings a mix of sun and clouds, with clearing expected late in the afternoon. The wind shifts to the northeast at 30 km/h. The high temperature reaches 16 degrees, offering a glimpse of sunshine and slightly warmer conditions. The UV index rises to 5 – so keep that sunscreen handy if you’re planning outdoor activities.

Stay Weather-Wise and Enjoy the Sunshine, Neskantaga!

As the clouds give way to sunshine, make sure you’re prepared for changing weather conditions. If you have any cool weather pics or updates to share, send them our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Enjoy the clearing skies and sunshine, Neskantaga!