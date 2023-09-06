Kenora, ON – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was actively engaged in responding to a multitude of incidents during the Labour Day long weekend, stretching from Monday, August 28, 2023, to Sunday, September 3, 2023. Here’s a comprehensive overview of the reported occurrences:

Assisting the Community

eTicket – Vehicle : 81

: 81 Liquor License Act : 35

: 35 Police Assistance : 29

: 29 Traffic Complaint : 29

: 29 Unwanted Person : 27

: 27 Ambulance Assistance : 25

: 25 Theft : 18

: 18 Traffic Enforcement – H.T.A. : 16

: 16 Domestic Dispute : 13

: 13 Motor Vehicle Collision : 12

: 12 Police Information : 12

: 12 Mental Health Act : 12

: 12 Noise Complaint: 11

Varied Incidents

Assist Other Police Agency : 10

: 10 Alarm : 10

: 10 Missing Person Located : 10

: 10 Suspicious Person : 9

: 9 Assault : 8

: 8 Warrants : 8

: 8 Family Dispute : 8

: 8 Trouble with Youth : 7

: 7 911 Call/911 Hang-Up : 7

: 7 Animal Complaint : 6

: 6 Community Services : 6

: 6 Bail Violations : 6

: 6 Mischief : 5

: 5 Trespass to Property Act : 5

: 5 B-E Bus/Res/Other : 5

: 5 Missing Person : 5

: 5 (OMAP) Offender Management and Apprehension Program : 5

: 5 Duplicate Occurrence : 5

: 5 R.I.D.E. : 4

: 4 Property Related : 4

: 4 Person Well-Being Check : 4

: 4 Disturb the Peace : 4

: 4 Threats : 4

: 4 Weapons : 4

: 4 Traffic Hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian : 4

: 4 Marine : 3

: 3 Impaired/Over 80 : 3

: 3 Breach of Probation : 3

: 3 Neighbor Dispute : 3

: 3 Attempt or Threat of Suicide : 3

: 3 eTicket – Person : 3

: 3 Drug Offences : 3

: 3 Assist Other Non-Police Agency : 2

: 2 Shoplift : 2

: 2 Motor Vehicle – Abandoned : 2

: 2 Sexual Assault : 2

: 2 Prevent Breach of Peace : 2

: 2 eTicket – Business/Organization : 2

: 2 Fraud : 2

: 2 Other Provincial Statutes : 1

: 1 Escort : 1

: 1 Police Observation : 1

: 1 Property Check : 1

: 1 Sudden Death : 1

: 1 Suspicious Vehicle : 1

: 1 Non-Traffic Accident : 1

: 1 Harassment : 1

: 1 Police Pursuit : 1

: 1 eTicket – Roadside Screening : 1

: 1 Landlord Tenant Problem : 1

: 1 Insecure Premises : 1

: 1 Fingerprints (No Record Check): 1

Charges and Reporting

Over the past week, the Kenora OPP laid 31 charges under the Criminal Code and 79 charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

Citizen Self Reporting – Streamlining Minor Incident Reports

The OPP encourages the public to consider their Citizen Self Reporting (CSR) system when dealing with minor incidents. CSR, implemented across the province in 2014, provides an efficient alternative for reporting minor incidents and crimes. This online reporting tool can be accessed via computer or mobile devices, allowing users to report specific crimes such as theft under $5000, mischief/damage to property under $5000, theft from vehicles, lost/missing property under $5000, stolen license plates, and driving complaints directly to the OPP.

Citizen Self Reporting expedites the process, as officers aren’t required to attend the scene unless there are suspects, injuries, or emergencies. To explore this service and access Citizen Self Reporting online, visit opp.ca.