Kenora, the clouds are hanging around for one more day, but don’t fret – sunshine is on its way. Here’s your weather forecast:

Today’s Weather Tale: Cloudy Skies and Breezy Conditions

The day starts with overcast skies, and those clouds will be the main actors throughout the day. The wind plays a role, too, coming in from the northeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, but it will become light late in the morning. High temperature? A cool 14 degrees, so you might want to have a light jacket on hand. The UV index is moderate at 4 – no immediate need for sunscreen.

Tonight’s Outlook: Partly Cloudy and Cooling Down

As night falls, the clouds begin to part, leaving us with partly cloudy conditions. The low temperature drops to 6 degrees, making it a cooler night.

Thursday’s Scene: A Mix of Sun and Cloud with Brighter Skies Ahead

Thursday promises a mix of sun and clouds, with brighter skies on the horizon. The high temperature reaches 17 degrees, offering a pleasant change from the overcast conditions. The UV index rises to 6 – so keep that sunscreen handy if you’re planning outdoor activities.

Stay Weather-Wise and Embrace the Sunshine, Kenora!

As the clouds make way for sunshine, make sure you’re prepared for the changing weather conditions. If you have any cool weather pics or updates to share, send them our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Enjoy the brighter skies, Kenora!