Thunder Bay – NEWS – Beginning Monday, Sept. 11, Harbour Expressway between Memorial Avenue and Fort William Road will be closed to through traffic.

The closure is necessary to allow for repair work at the CN Railway crossing, which is expected to take five days.

Businesses in the area will remain open during the closure. Eastbound local traffic will be permitted on the Harbour Expressway, allowing access up to 16th Avenue.

Motorists are asked to obey any posted signage and drive with caution in the area.