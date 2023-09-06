Fort Frances, while the clouds are in charge today, there’s sunshine waiting for you tomorrow. Here’s your weather forecast:

Today’s Weather Act: Cloudy Skies with a Dash of Showers

The day starts with cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of showers in the early morning. The wind is blowing from the north at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, but it will become light in the afternoon. High temperature? A steady 14 degrees, so you might want to have a light jacket on hand. The UV index is low at 2 – no immediate need for sunscreen.

Tonight’s Outlook: More Clouds and a Mild Night

As night falls, expect the clouds to persist, keeping the sky cloudy. The low temperature will drop to 6 degrees, signalling a relatively mild night ahead.

Thursday’s Scene: Cloudy Conditions with Sunshine on the Horizon

Thursday continues the theme of cloudy conditions, but don’t worry, the clouds will start to break up in the afternoon. The wind remains light. The high temperature reaches 18 degrees, offering a brighter and slightly warmer day. The UV index rises to 5 – so keep that sunscreen handy if you’re planning outdoor activities.

Stay Weather-Wise and Embrace the Sunshine Tomorrow, Fort Frances!

As you weather the cloudy day, make sure you’re prepared for the changing weather conditions. If you have any cool weather pics or updates to share, send them our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Enjoy the brighter skies coming your way, Fort Frances!