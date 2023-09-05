KENORA – WEATHER WARNING – At 3:25 AM CDT, meteorologists from Environment Canada are monitoring a line of severe thunderstorms exhibiting the potential for very powerful wind gusts.

This line of severe thunderstorms stretches from 12 kilometers south of West Hawk Lake to 30 kilometers southeast of West Hawk Lake, continuing to 15 kilometers west of Naongashing. These storms are advancing rapidly to the northeast at a speed of 85 km/h.

Expected Hazard: Wind gusts reaching speeds of up to 100 km/h

Severe thunderstorms are forecasted to affect the following areas:

Kenora around 3:45 AM CDT.

Locations in the path of these storms include:

Kenora

Ingolf

Keewatin

Rushing River Provincial Park

High Lake

Malachi

Ottermere

Clearwater Bay

Cul de Sac Lake

French Portage

Minaki

Laurensons Lake

Corn Lake

Redditt

Black Sturgeon Lakes

Lester Lake

Blindfold Lake

Anticipate the following impacts due to strong wind gusts:

Displacement of loose objects

Potential damage to vulnerable structures

Snapping of branches from trees

Risk of large vehicles being overturned

Please be reminded that lightning poses a significant risk to the safety of Canadians each year. When you hear thunder, seek shelter indoors immediately!

Emergency Management Ontario strongly advises taking immediate cover if severe weather conditions approach your area.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or ongoing thunderstorms are likely to produce one or more of the following: substantial hail, destructive winds, and heavy rainfall. Stay vigilant and stay safe.