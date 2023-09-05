Wasaho Cree Nation – Weather – Get ready for some changeable weather as cloudy conditions and a chance of showers take center stage today. Here’s what you can expect, along with a peek into tomorrow’s forecast:

Today’s Weather Tale: Showers and Brisk Winds

Clouds are the main actors today, with a 70 percent chance of showers. The wind comes from the northeast, blowing at 30 km/h and gusting to 50. High temperature? A cool 14 degrees, and the UV index is low at 2 – no need to worry about sunscreen today.

Tonight’s Outlook: Showers and Gradual Clearing

As the night unfolds, the skies remain cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers early in the evening. The wind shifts to the north, maintaining its brisk pace at 30 km/h and gusting to 50, but it will become light near midnight. The low temperature dips to 7 degrees.

Wednesday’s Act: Clearing Skies and Cooler Temperatures

Wednesday offers a more pleasant scene with clearing skies and a high temperature of 11 degrees. It’s a great day to enjoy some outdoor activities in the cooler and clearer conditions.

Stay Dry and Enjoy the Weather, Wasaho Cree Nation!

As the showers come and go, make sure to have your umbrella handy and stay dry. If you have any cool weather pics or updates to share, send them our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Stay safe and embrace the changing weather, Wasaho Cree Nation!