DRYDEN – WEATHER – Hold onto your hats, Vermilion Bay, Dryden, and Wabigoon – it’s a double feature today! We’ve got an air quality alert and a thunderstorm watch to keep things exciting. Here’s the forecast for this day of alerts and action:

Breaking News: Air Quality Alert and Thunderstorm Watch!

First things first, there’s an air quality alert in effect and a thunderstorm watch issued at 3:35 am CDT this morning. It’s a weather extravaganza!

Today’s Weather Drama: Clouds, Showers, and Thunder on the Way

The day starts off cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. But wait, there’s more! Showers are set to make a grand entrance in the afternoon, with the added risk of thunderstorms in both the morning and afternoon. The wind starts from the east at 20 km/h in the morning, then shifts to the north, gusting up to 50 early in the afternoon. High temperature? A comfortable 23 degrees, with the humidex making it feel like 29. The UV index is moderate at 4.

Tonight’s Act: Showers, Thunder, and a Gradual Clearing

As night falls, expect showers ending near midnight, followed by cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers. There’s even a risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening. The wind shifts to the north at 30 km/h, becoming light after midnight. The low temperature drops to 10 degrees.

Wednesday’s Scene: Cloudy with a Chance of Showers

Wednesday continues the weather drama with cloudy conditions and a 40 percent chance of showers. The high temperature is a cooler 15 degrees – a welcome change from the thunderstorms!

Stay Weather-Wise and Stay Safe, Vermilion Bay, Dryden, and Wabigoon!

With alerts and action on the horizon, stay informed and stay safe. If you have any cool weather pics or updates to share, send them our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Enjoy the weather show, Vermilion Bay, Dryden, and Wabigoon!