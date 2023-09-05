City of Thunder Bay – Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Favorable Conditions for Potentially Dangerous Thunderstorms

Hazards:

Wind Gusts: Up to 90 km/h

Hail: Nickel to Ping Pong Ball Size

Heavy Rainfall

Timing:

This Evening

Discussion: Track of Thunderstorms Eastward

This evening, a line of thunderstorms is forecasted to move eastward across the area.

Potential Impacts:

Large hail could cause property damage and pose injury risks.

Very strong wind gusts may lead to structural damage, fallen trees, and the displacement of large vehicles on roadways.

Stay Safe: Lightning Safety

Lightning is a recurring threat that causes injuries and fatalities among Canadians each year. When thunder is heard, seek indoor shelter immediately.

Emergency Management Ontario Recommends: Take Cover Promptly

If threatening weather approaches, Emergency Management Ontario strongly advises seeking immediate cover.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with the potential to produce one or more of the following: substantial hail, destructive winds, and heavy rainfall.

Stay informed and prioritize safety.