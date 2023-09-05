Be Cautious of Unsolicited Offers

Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is issuing a renewed warning to the public regarding unsolicited offers for goods and services.

There have been an increasing number of complaints concerning aggressive and potentially fraudulent salespeople who approach residents, offering driveway repair and resurfacing services. In one of the most recent cases under investigation, an elderly victim was charged a staggering $79,000 for driveway resurfacing work.

Protect Your Rights and Responsibilities

It’s essential to understand your rights and responsibilities when dealing with contractors or individuals who come to your home to sell you something:

If you believe the service offered is genuine, take the time to independently verify their credentials and contact information. Make contact with them on your terms, not theirs. Beware of Suspicious Contact Information: Never use contact details provided by someone you suspect is fraudulent. Remember that scammers can manipulate caller ID to appear legitimate.

Protect Vulnerable Loved Ones

It’s crucial to check in with elderly friends or family members who may be more vulnerable to these types of scams. Ensuring they are aware of these potential scams can help protect them from falling victim.

Learn More and Stay Informed

For more information on ongoing scams and frauds and how to protect yourself and your loved ones, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online.

Stay vigilant and informed to avoid falling victim to unsolicited offers and fraudulent sales tactics. Your awareness can help protect you and your community from potential scams.