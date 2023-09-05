Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Kasiah FOX, a 16-year-old who has gone missing.

Missing Person Report

Kasiah FOX was last seen leaving her residence at 27 Wishart Crescent at approximately 1800 hours.

Description

Kasiah is described as an indigenous female, standing at approximately 5′ 10″ tall, with a slim build and medium complexion. She has long straight hair dyed red and brown eyes.

Last Known Attire

At the time she was last seen, FOX was wearing white running shoes, black sweatpants, and a black tank top.

Contact Information

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kasiah FOX, please do not hesitate to contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200.

For those who prefer to provide information anonymously, you can do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a tip online at www.p3tips.com. Your assistance could be crucial in locating this missing individual.