Thunder Bay – NEWS – A Thunder Bay resident, Brent CAMPBELL is facing multiple charges after an observant officer from the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment discovered a vehicle on Highway 527 that had apparently collided with a rock cut.

Officer’s Alertness

On September 3, 2023, around 7:00 a.m., a member of the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment was on patrol along Highway 527 when they came across a vehicle that seemed to have been involved in a collision with a rock cut along the highway. The driver was found at the scene and appeared to be injured.

Immediate Medical Response

Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was swiftly dispatched and transported the injured driver to a local hospital for assessment. Fortunately, the driver’s injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Legal Consequences

Following a thorough investigation, Brent CAMPBELL, a 33-year-old Thunder Bay resident, now faces multiple charges, including:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

Careless Driving

Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor

The accused has been released from custody and is slated to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on October 10, 2023. Moreover, CAMPBELL has received a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) along with a 7-day vehicle impoundment.