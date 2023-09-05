Thunder Bay – Weather – It’s a final hurrah for the heatwave with one more day under the Heat Warning. After that, prepare for a dramatic weather shift. Here’s what’s on the horizon:

Today’s Forecast: Scorching Sun and Impending Rain

The sun is taking the spotlight today with sunny skies. However, be prepared for a mix of sun and clouds to roll in during the afternoon. The wind starts the show by becoming south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 late in the morning. High temperature? A sizzling 30 degrees, with the humidex making it feel like a scorching 38. The UV index remains high at 7 – keep that sunscreen handy!

Tonight’s Scene: Clouds Roll In with Showers and Thunder

As night falls, the skies turn cloudy, and the weather drama takes center stage. Showers begin in the evening, with a risk of thunderstorms thrown into the mix. We’re talking about a significant amount of rain, ranging from 15 to 25 mm. The wind shifts to the southwest at 20 km/h, becoming light in the evening. The low temperature drops to 14 degrees.

Wednesday’s Act: Rain Takes Over

Wednesday brings a complete change of scenery with periods of rain throughout the day. The high temperature is a cooler 15 degrees – a stark contrast to the heatwave!

Stay Weather-Wise and Stay Dry, Thunder Bay!

As the heatwave bows out and the rain takes over, make sure you’re prepared for the shifting weather conditions. If you have any cool weather pics or updates to share, send them our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Stay safe and embrace the weather shift, Thunder Bay!