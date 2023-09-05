Fort Frances, ON – The Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment has taken action following a report of animal abuse, resulting in the arrest and charges against an individual.

Alarming Allegations of Animal Abuse

On August 31st, 2023, the Rainy River District OPP received distressing information concerning the repeated physical abuse of a dog by its owner. The report indicated that the dog had endured multiple instances of harm. Furthermore, it was observed that the dog had been subjected to extreme conditions, left tied to a tree in the summer heat without access to food or water.

Charges Laid

As a result of the comprehensive investigation that followed, Tessa ENNS, a 23-year-old resident of Fort Frances, has been arrested and charged with:

Cruelty to animals: Specifically, causing unnecessary pain, suffering, or injury to an animal.

Legal Proceedings

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on October 16th, 2023, to address the charges.

The Rainy River District OPP takes allegations of animal abuse seriously, and this case serves as a reminder of the commitment to safeguarding the welfare of animals in the community.