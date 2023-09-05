Dryden – WEATHER – Current atmospheric conditions indicate the potential for the formation of severe thunderstorms that may bring strong wind gusts and hail of nickel to toonie size.

A Thunderstorm Watch is in effect as of 3:25 AM CDT.

Expected Hazards:

Wind gusts ranging from 90 to 110 km/h.

Nickel to toonie size hail.

Anticipated Timing:

Early this morning.

Thunderstorms are presently observed over Lake of the Woods, associated with the approach of a cold front. These storms are expected to gradually weaken as they progress northeastward during the morning.

Large hail has the capacity to inflict property damage and cause injury, while strong wind gusts can displace loose objects, harm vulnerable structures, snap tree branches, and even overturn large vehicles.

A vital reminder: Lightning is a significant safety concern, causing injuries and fatalities among Canadians every year. When thunder is heard, seek shelter indoors immediately!

Emergency Management Ontario strongly advises taking cover swiftly if adverse weather conditions approach your vicinity.

Severe thunderstorm watches are declared when atmospheric conditions favour the development of thunderstorms with the potential for one or more of the following: substantial hail, destructive winds, and heavy rainfall. Please stay vigilant and stay safe.