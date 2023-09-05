Atikokan – WEATHER – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is currently in effect for:

Atikokan – Upsala – Quetico region. Conditions are conducive to the development of potentially dangerous thunderstorms, capable of generating destructive wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rainfall.

Expected Hazards:

Wind gusts reaching speeds of up to 110 km/h.

Hail ranging from nickel to ping pong ball size.

Intense downpours.

Anticipated Timing:

This afternoon and extending into this evening.

Discussion: Thunderstorms are projected to form or advance into northwestern Ontario from Minnesota during the afternoon, with a continued eastward track into the evening.

Large hail has the potential to cause property damage and injuries, while very strong wind gusts can lead to structural damage, fallen trees, and the displacement of large vehicles on roadways.

A vital reminder: Lightning is a serious threat, resulting in injuries and fatalities among Canadians each year. When you hear thunder, seek indoor shelter immediately!

Emergency Management Ontario strongly recommends taking immediate cover if threatening weather conditions draw near. Stay informed and stay safe.