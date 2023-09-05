Sachigo Lake – Weather – It’s still a smoky affair as a weather advisory for wildfire smoke from Western Canada continues to loom.

Here’s what you can expect, along with some weather-wise tips to navigate the smoky skies:

Today’s Forecast: Smoke, Showers, and a Cool Breeze

Cloudy conditions prevail today, with a 70 percent chance of showers in the morning. However, in the afternoon, it eases up to a 30 percent chance of showers. There’s some local smoke to contend with in the morning, adding an eerie touch to the atmosphere. The wind becomes a key player, shifting to the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 in the morning. High temperature? A cooler 15 degrees, which provides a bit of relief from the smoke and heat. The UV index is a low 2 – no need to worry about sunscreen today.

Weather-Wise Tips:

Stay Informed: Keep tabs on local air quality and weather updates to plan your outdoor activities accordingly. Limit Outdoor Exposure: If the smoke is thick, consider staying indoors to protect your respiratory health. Use Air Purifiers: Consider using air purifiers or filters in your home to improve indoor air quality.

Tonight’s Outlook: Partly Cloudy with a Chill in the Air

As night falls, the sky becomes cloudy again, with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening. However, it gradually clears, becoming partly cloudy before morning. The low temperature dips to plus 4 degrees, signalling a chilly night ahead.

Wednesday’s Turnaround: Clear Skies Ahead

Wednesday brings a turnaround in the weather. Expect clearing skies and a high temperature of 12 degrees. It’s a perfect day to enjoy some fresh air and clearer conditions.

Stay Safe, Stay Informed, and Enjoy the Weather Shift, Sachigo Lake!

As the smoky skies persist, remember to stay informed about air quality and weather updates. If you have any cool weather pics or more tips to share, send them our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Stay safe and embrace the changing weather, Sachigo Lake!