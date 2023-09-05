RED LAKE – Weather – It’s a day to keep your weather senses tingling! We’ve got an air quality alert and a thunderstorm watch to keep things interesting. Here’s what you can expect in this day of alerts and action:

Breaking News: Air Quality Alert and Thunderstorm Watch!

First things first, there’s an air quality alert and a thunderstorm watch in effect as of 3:25 AM CDT. It’s a double feature of weather intrigue today!

Today’s Weather Drama: Clouds, Showers, and Thunder Threat

The day starts off cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers early in the morning. As the day unfolds, a few more showers are on the way, beginning in the morning and lasting until late in the afternoon. There’s even a risk of a thunderstorm in the morning to add some drama to the mix. The wind starts from the north at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 in the morning. High temperature? A cooler 18 degrees, and the UV index is low at 2 – no need for sunscreen today.

Tonight’s Outlook: Cloudy with a Peek of Clear Skies

As night falls, the sky remains cloudy, but it gradually becomes partly cloudy in the evening. The low temperature drops to 7 degrees, making it a relatively cool night.

Stay Weather-Wise and Stay Safe, Red Lake!

With alerts and action on the horizon, stay informed and stay safe. If you have any cool weather pics or updates to share, send them our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Stay vigilant and weather-ready, Red Lake!