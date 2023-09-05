KENORA – WEATHER – Hold onto your hats, Kenora! The weather here is like a box of chocolates – you never know what you’re gonna get. Today, we’ve got a thrilling mix of thunderstorms, heat, and smoky skies to keep you on your toes.

Breaking News: Severe Thunderstorm Warning!

First, the big news: a severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued at 3:35 CDT. So, keep an eye on the skies and stay weather-wise!

Today’s Weather Drama: Sunshine, Smoke, and Thunder Threat

The day starts off mainly sunny, but don’t be fooled! Clouds will gather as the afternoon progresses, with a 30 percent chance of showers and the added risk of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Widespread smoke blankets the area, creating an atmospheric haze. The wind will start from the southeast at 20 km/h in the afternoon. High temperature? A toasty 29 degrees, with the humidex making it feel like a steamy 36. The UV index is a high 6 – don’t forget your sunscreen!

Tonight’s Forecast: Partly Cloudy with Thunder Potential

As night falls, expect partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening and a lingering risk of thunderstorms. The low temperature drops to 17 degrees, providing some relief from the daytime heat.

Tuesday’s Act: A Mix of Sun, Clouds, and More Thunder Fun

Tuesday keeps things exciting with a mix of sun and clouds. In the late afternoon, there’s a 60 percent chance of showers with the ongoing risk of thunderstorms. The wind takes the spotlight, becoming south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 in the morning, and then making a northwest turn at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 late in the afternoon. High temperature? Still a steamy 29 degrees, with the humidex cranking it up to a sweltering 37. The UV index remains high at 6.

Stay Weather-Wise and Stay Safe, Kenora!

As the weather keeps you guessing, stay updated, and stay safe. If you have any cool weather pics or updates to share, send them our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Buckle up, Kenora, and enjoy the weather rollercoaster ride!