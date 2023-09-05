Kenora – NEWS – Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment members have arrested and charged Colton LENGYEL with impaired operation after responding to a report of a vehicle on fire.

Vehicle Fire Report

On August 30, 2023, shortly after 8:20 p.m., several agencies, including the Kenora OPP, Kenora Emergency Medical Services (EMS), City of Kenora Fire and Emergency Services (KFEMS), and the Ministry of Transportation (MTO), converged on the scene after receiving reports of a vehicle on fire obstructing the bridge at Highway 671 near Drewry Lake.

Impaired Driving Suspected

Upon investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was under the influence of alcohol. Consequently, the driver was arrested and transported to the Kenora OPP Detachment for further testing.

Legal Consequences

As a result of the investigation, Colton LENGYEL, a 20-year-old resident of Devlin, ON, has been arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code of Canada offences:

Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

The accused has been released from custody and is set to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on September 26, 2023, to address the above charges.

It’s important to note that there were no injuries sustained as a result of the vehicle fire, and no damage was inflicted on the bridge.