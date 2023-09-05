Fort Frances – WEATHER – It’s time to grab your umbrella and weather the day! We’ve got a forecast that includes clouds, showers, and even a chance of thunder. Here’s the outlook for your day:

Today’s Weather Script: Clouds, Showers, and Thunder Applause

The day starts off with cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. But wait, there’s more! Showers are poised to make an entrance in the afternoon, with the added risk of thunderstorms both in the morning and afternoon. The wind starts from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 late in the morning. High temperature? A warm 26 degrees, with the humidex making it feel like 33. The UV index is moderate at 4 – so keep that in mind if you’re planning to spend time outdoors.

Tonight’s Scene: More Showers and a Thunder Performance

As night falls, expect showers to continue, with a risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening. The low temperature drops to 11 degrees, offering some relief from the day’s heat and humidity.

Wednesday’s Act: Cloudy with a Chance of Showers

Wednesday keeps the clouds rolling, with a 40 percent chance of showers. The high temperature is 14 degrees, signalling a cooler and less eventful day compared to today.

Stay Dry and Weather-Wise, Fort Frances!

As the showers and thunderstorms play their part, make sure you’re prepared for changing weather conditions. If you have any cool weather pics or updates to share, send them our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Stay safe and stay dry, Fort Frances!