THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Confederation College is excited to welcome new and returning students to campus for the 2023 fall semester. This week marks the beginning of an incredible educational journey for students, as the College launches our highly anticipated stand-alone Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program alongside a wide range of other exceptional programs.

The kickoff barbecue and program orientation celebrate students’ first day of college, ensuring they get the tools they need for a successful year. They’ll meet their program coordinator, faculty and classmates, gain insights into what it takes to excel in their program and become acquainted with the college’s support services and campus opportunities.

President Kathleen Lynch expressed her enthusiasm, “We are thrilled to welcome our new and returning students to campus. With increased enrollment this year, incoming students bring fresh energy and excitement that will enrich our campus community. Together, we will cultivate a vibrant learning environment that fosters success and empowers students to reach their full potential.”

This year, Confederation College welcomes a new intake of international students to campus. International students make up approximately 45% of the total student population, coming from all over the world to pursue high-demand programs and embark on a new chapter in Canada. Many make their permanent home in Thunder Bay and northwestern Ontario.

The College is also excited to see an increase in Indigenous students attending programming this year. Indigenous student applications and confirmations have continued to increase over the last year and the college looks forward to welcoming a new cohort onto campus.

To further support students in their transition, the Student Union of Confederation College Inc. (SUCCI) will host a series of events throughout September. These events aim to facilitate connections between students, familiarize them with the campus and city, and promote work-life balance as they adjust to their new schedules.

“Participating in orientation activities is a fun way for students to get familiar with the College, their programs and the services offered to them,” said Robin Gathercole, President of the Student Union (SUCCI). “We encourage students to fully engage in the activities and events planned throughout the week, as it will undoubtedly enhance their college experience and set them up for success.”

Classes begin on September 6. Over 3400 new and returning students enrolled in 65 programs will start their academic year at Confederation College. With on-campus residences full for the first time, some students are still looking for accommodation. The College asks those with available rooms to please consider renting them to students.