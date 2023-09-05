Fort Frances, ON – Over the Labour Day long weekend, the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment intensified its efforts to enhance road safety, focusing on reducing high-risk driving behaviours and safeguarding lives on OPP-patrolled roads.

Dedicated Enforcement Efforts

Officers undertook active patrols and deployed RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) programs across the Rainy River District throughout the weekend. Their objective was to target and address various traffic-related offences head-on.

Enforcement Outcomes

As a result of these dedicated efforts, OPP officers issued a total of 112 Highway Traffic Act offence notices, emphasizing the importance of adhering to road safety regulations. Additionally, they issued one offence notice under the Liquor Licence Act, four under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act, and 25 other provincial offence notices.

Furthermore, two suspensions were enacted, underscoring the zero-tolerance approach towards high-risk driving behaviours.

Warning and Education

In addition to enforcement actions, Rainy River District OPP officers also issued 67 warnings for traffic-related incidents, aiming to educate and raise awareness about road safety.

The Rainy River District OPP’s unwavering commitment to road safety, particularly during long weekends when traffic volumes are higher, reflects their dedication to ensuring safer journeys for everyone on the roadways.