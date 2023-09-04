Battling the Fury: Northwest Region’s Wildfires

Thunder Bay – Wildland Fire Report – As of this report, the Northwest Region is confronting a formidable challenge with 28 active fires. Among these fires, we’re wrestling to gain control over 1, diligently holding 2, skillfully managing 6, and vigilantly observing 19.

New Adversary

Just this late afternoon, another blaze was added to our roster:

Fort Frances 43: Situated near Russell Lake in Quetico Provincial Park, approximately 26.3 kilometers south of Highway 11, this relentless fire spans 1 hectare and is currently beyond our control.

Varied Fire Hazard

The wildland fire hazard across the Northwest Region presents a mixed bag, ranging from moderate to high. An extreme hazard zone is making its presence felt in the Pickle Lake area, while a low hazard zone provides some respite in the Peawanuck area.

Outdoor Burning Rules

As we transition into the fall season, we’d like to remind everyone to exercise caution when engaging in outdoor burning. To dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage alternative methods like composting or utilizing your local landfill. However, if burning becomes a necessity, please adhere to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Fires should be ignited no earlier than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always ensure you have the necessary tools and water to contain the fire on-site. Familiarize yourself with the rules for safe outdoor burning by consulting the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Assist Us in the Fight: Give Waterbombers Space!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, it’s essential that you move close to the shore. This allows them to safely scoop up water. Remember, a waterbomber won’t scoop from a lake or river if watercraft are causing a safety hazard. Be cautious, and maintain a safe distance.

Drone-Free Zone: Keep Away from Forest Fires!

We emphasize this firmly: flying drones around forest fires is not only perilous but also against the law. It endangers the lives of our pilots, firefighters, and other dedicated emergency personnel. Safety is paramount – stay clear of forest fires!

Reporting a Wildland Fire