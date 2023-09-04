Raging Wildfires in the Northeast

SAULT STE MARIE – Wildland Fire Report – In the heart of the Northeast Region, the battle against wildfires rages on. Currently, we’re contending with 32 active wildland fires. We’re holding strong on one, two are under control, and the vigilant eyes of our team are locked on the other 29.

New Fire Alert

Just this late afternoon, the Northeast Region faced a fresh adversary:

Kirkland Lake 16: This spirited fire spans 0.1 hectares and is located 0.2 kilometers southeast of Gull Lake, with Kirkland Lake about 1 kilometer to the east. Our brave firefighters have it held, but it’s been quite the tussle.

The Wildland Fire Hazard

The fire hazard in our neck of the woods swings from moderate to high across the Northeast Region. For the nitty-gritty on fire hazard conditions in your area, give our interactive map a whirl.

Smoke Forecast

For folks keen on keeping tabs on smoke forecasts, head on over to FireSmoke.ca. There, you can stay updated on current and forecasted conditions. And if you’re feeling the health effects of the smoke, don’t hesitate to reach out to Telehealth Ontario at 811.

Help Us Tackle Forest Fires: Keep Clear of Waterbombers!

When our trusty waterbombers approach a body of water, it’s crucial that you move close to the shore. This allows them to scoop up water safely. They won’t scoop from a lake or river if there are watercraft causing a safety hazard. Please, be safe, and steer clear.

No Drones Allowed: Stay Away from the Flames!

Let’s make this clear: flying drones around forest fires is not only risky but also illegal. It jeopardizes the lives of our pilots, firefighters, and other fearless emergency personnel. Safety first – steer clear of those forest fires!

Report a Wildland Fire