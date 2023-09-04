Vermilion Bay and Dryden – Weather – The heatwave is cranking up the temperature dial, and there’s an Air Quality Alert due to wildfire smoke. But fret not, because we’ve got a scorching-hot forecast, tips to stay cool, and some tasty meals and beverages to help you chill out!

Today’s Weather Extravaganza: Sunny with a Chance of Thunder-boom!

It’s a sunny start to the day, but things are about to heat up – literally! Expect increasing cloudiness in the morning, followed by a 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon, with the added risk of a thunderstorm. Widespread smoke will take center stage, becoming local smoke around noon. The high temperature is a blistering 30 degrees, with a humidex making it feel like a sweltering 37. The UV index is a blazing 6, which means it’s high – time to slather on that sunscreen!

Stay Cool with These Refreshing Meals and Beverages:

Watermelon Salad: Cube some watermelon, toss it with feta cheese, fresh mint, and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. It’s a sweet and savoury escape from the heat. Iced Coffee: Brew your favourite coffee and let it chill in the fridge. Serve it over ice with a splash of milk and a touch of sugar or sweetener. Caprese Sandwich: Layer slices of tomato, fresh mozzarella, and basil leaves on a baguette. Drizzle with balsamic glaze and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Cucumber Cooler: Blend cucumber, lemon juice, a pinch of salt, and a bit of honey. Serve it over ice for a cooling and hydrating drink.

Tips to Tackle Wildfire Smoke:

Stay Indoors: If possible, stay indoors to avoid the smoke-filled air. Close windows and doors to keep the smoky air out. Use Air Filters: Consider using air purifiers or filters in your home to improve indoor air quality. Limit Outdoor Activities: If you must go outside, limit your time and avoid strenuous activities when the air quality is poor.

Tonight’s Forecast: Partly Cloudy with More Thunder and Showers

As night falls, expect partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers and the continued risk of a thunderstorm. The low temperature drops to 18 degrees – a bit more comfortable for sleeping.

Tuesday’s Act: Cloudy with a Showery Symphony

Tuesday continues the weather drama with cloudy conditions, starting with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning and escalating to a 70 percent chance in the afternoon. There’s even a risk of a thunderstorm throughout the day. The wind becomes east at 20 km/h in the morning, then switches to north, gusting up to 50 early in the afternoon. The high temperature is a cooler 23 degrees, with a humidex making it feel like 29. The UV index takes a breather at 4, which is moderate.

Stay Cool, Stay Safe, and Enjoy the Weather, Vermilion Bay and Dryden!

As the heatwave and wildfire smoke linger, remember to stay cool, hydrated, and savour those delicious meals and beverages. If you have any cool weather pics or more tips to share, don’t hesitate to send them our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Stay safe and beat the heat, Vermilion Bay and Dryden!