Thunder Bay – UPDATE – In the early morning hours of Monday, September 4, at approximately 02:30, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue was dispatched to a structural fire in the 500 block of McLaughlin St. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a vacant building emitting smoke from a second-story window.

McLaughlin Street Fire September 4, 2023 1 of 6

Rapid Response

Firefighters promptly initiated a response strategy, beginning with the application of water from the exterior of the building as they gained access to the interior. Once inside, the dedicated crew members efficiently applied water, successfully gaining control of the second-floor fire. Currently, fire teams are still on-site, addressing any potential extensions of the fire into the attic space.

Collaborative Efforts

To address the situation, a substantial deployment was marshalled, including 7 pumpers, an aerial ladder, and a command vehicle. While the fire remains under investigation by Thunder Bay Fire Prevention, three pumpers, an aerial ladder, and the command vehicle remain at the scene.

The nature of the fire has yet to be determined as Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and Thunder Bay Police Service work together to investigate the incident, ensuring the safety and security of the community.

The building had recently been sold. The new owners had planned to renovate the existing building which now appears totally destroyed.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.