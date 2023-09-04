Thunder Bay, ON – Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Branch made significant arrests and drug seizures after a routine traffic stop on Sunday, September 3rd.

Two suspects, Sarah Linnea ALATYPPO andYannick GOULETTE were caught with suspected Fentanyl and Crystal Methamphetamine and are now facing multiple drug-related charges.

Traffic Stop and Discovery

Around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, 2023, officers patrolling the area of Pacific Avenue and Simpson Street spotted a grey sedan with expired license plates. Subsequently, they initiated a traffic stop in the 100-block area of Pruden Street.

During the interaction with the driver and passenger, police became suspicious that the suspects might be in possession of illegal substances, specifically crystal methamphetamine.

Upon further investigation, the police discovered and seized a quantity of suspected Fentanyl, another quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine, and drug trafficking-related paraphernalia.

Two Suspects in Custody

Both suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters located at 1200 Balmoral Street for processing.

Charges Laid

Sarah Linnea ALATYPPO, aged 40, from Thunder Bay, is facing the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Yannick GOULETTE, aged 44, from Thunder Bay, is charged with:

Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Legal Proceedings

Both suspects appeared in bail court in Thunder Bay on Monday, August 4, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

Combating Drug Addiction

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug addiction, there is help available. Breaking free from addiction can be challenging, but it is possible. Here are some steps to consider:

Seek Professional Help: Reach out to addiction counsellors, therapists, or support groups. They can provide guidance and strategies for overcoming addiction. Build a Support System: Surround yourself with friends and family who can offer emotional support and encouragement. Consider Rehab: In some cases, a rehabilitation program may be necessary to break the cycle of addiction. Stay Active: Engaging in physical activity can help improve mood and reduce cravings. Set Realistic Goals: Establish achievable milestones on your path to recovery. Avoid Triggers: Identify situations or people that may trigger drug use and try to avoid them. Stay Positive: Maintaining a positive outlook can be essential for recovery.

Remember, seeking help is a sign of strength, and recovery is possible with determination and support.