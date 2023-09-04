Thunder Bay, ON – A strong police presence remains in the wake of an early morning residential fire in Thunder Bay’s East End. As firefighters from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue battled the blaze on McLaughlin Street, members of the Thunder Bay Police Service blocked off the surrounding roadways to aid in firefighting efforts.

Early Morning Fire Response

The incident unfolded in the early hours of Monday, September 4, when Thunder Bay Fire Rescue received an emergency call about a fire in the 500 block of McLaughlin Street. Firefighters quickly responded to the scene, but the situation required additional assistance from law enforcement.

Ongoing Investigation

Currently, an active police presence remains in the vicinity as investigators work to uncover the circumstances surrounding the residential fire. Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area if possible to facilitate the ongoing response.

The Thunder Bay Police Service continues to collaborate with other agencies to ensure the safety and security of the community while conducting a thorough investigation into this incident. Further details will be provided as the investigation progresses.