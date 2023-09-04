THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Happy Labour Day, Thunder Bay! While it’s a holiday and many shops and grocery stores are closed, the heatwave isn’t taking a break. We’ve got a sizzling-hot forecast and some essential tips to help you stay hydrated and cool while you enjoy your day off.

Remember this afternoon at Current River Park, on Cumberland it is the Labour Day picnic today. Food is on from Noon to Three! There are lots of attractions for the kids, fun for all, and its is all free of charge courtesy of the Thunder Bay District Labour Council.

Today’s Labour Day Weather: Sun, Clouds, and Sizzle!

It’s a mix of sun and clouds on this holiday morning, with a side of local smoke to kick things off. High temperature? A scorching 29 degrees, but if you’re near Lake Superior, it’s a relatively cooler 25. The humidex, however, cranks it up to 36, or 31 near the lake. The UV index is a blazing 7 – it’s high, so remember that sunscreen!

Stay Cool and Hydrated with These Tips:

Sip Smart: Keep a bottle of water with you and take sips throughout the day to stay hydrated. Fruity Treats: Snack on water-rich fruits like watermelon, cantaloupe, and strawberries. Shade is Your Friend: Seek shade when outdoors, especially during peak sun hours. Light Clothing: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing to stay cool. Cooling Tricks: Use a damp cloth or take a cool shower to lower your body temperature.

Tonight’s Forecast: Partly Cloudy with a Nighttime Cool-Down

As the evening approaches, expect partly cloudy skies with clearing late in the evening. The low temperature drops to a more comfortable 16 degrees, making it easier to get a good night’s rest.

Tuesday’s Outlook: Sunny and Sizzling!

Tuesday keeps the summer vibes going strong with sunny skies. It’ll become a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. The wind takes center stage, becoming south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 late in the morning. High temperature? A sizzling 30 degrees, with a humidex making it feel like a scorching 38. The UV index remains at a high 7.

Stay Safe, Stay Hydrated, and Enjoy Your Labour Day, Thunder Bay!

As the heatwave continues, remember to stay cool, well-hydrated, and enjoy your holiday. If you have any cool weather pics or more tips to share, send them our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Stay safe and soak up the sun, Thunder Bay!