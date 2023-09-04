SACHIGO LAKE – WEATHER – An air quality alert is casting a smoky haze over Sachigo Lake, courtesy of the wildfire smoke from forest fires in Western Canada. It’s like Mother Nature’s way of reminding us she’s got a flair for dramatic entrances. Here’s what you can expect today and tonight:

Today’s Weather Drama: Smoke, Sun, and Showers

The day starts with a mix of sun and cloud, but don’t get too comfortable. As the afternoon rolls in, the stage becomes cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Widespread smoke adds to the theatrics. The high temperature is 24 degrees, but the humidex makes it feel like a muggy 29. The UV index is 5, which means it’s moderate – keep those shades on!

Tonight’s Forecast: Cloudy with a Shower Performance

As night falls, expect a cloudy scene with a 70 percent chance of showers. The smoke lingers, adding an eerie ambiance. The low temperature dips to 12 degrees, so it’s a good time to snuggle up.

Tuesday’s Act: Clouds, Showers, and a Dash of Smoke

Tuesday keeps the drama alive with cloudy conditions throughout the day. It starts with a 70 percent chance of showers, but in the afternoon, it tones down to a 30 percent chance. Local smoke adds an element of intrigue in the morning. The wind takes a leading role, becoming northwest at 30 km/h and gusting to 50. The high temperature is a cool 15 degrees, and the UV index is 2 – it’s a low one, so no need to bring out the sunscreen.

