Kenora, ON – Members of the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment conducted a Reduced Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program, resulting in the arrest and charging of an individual with impaired operation. Here are the details of this incident:

Impaired Driving Checkpoint

On September 1, 2023, shortly after 10:00 p.m., members of the Kenora OPP Detachment initiated a R.I.D.E. checkpoint on Railway Street in the City of Kenora. The purpose of this operation was to ensure road safety and deter impaired driving.

Impaired by Alcohol

During the investigation conducted at the checkpoint, it was determined that the driver of a motor vehicle had been operating the vehicle while impaired by alcohol. As a result, the driver was placed under arrest and subsequently transported to the Kenora OPP Detachment for further testing.

Criminal Code Charges

Tereigh OTTERTAIL, an 18-year-old resident of Kenora, now faces charges under the Criminal Code of Canada, including:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Upcoming Court Appearance

Following the arrest, the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on September 28, 2023. The charges are serious, and the accused will have to address them in court.

Preventing Impaired Driving

The OPP remains committed to removing alcohol/drug-impaired drivers from the roads through enforcement and public education. To help prevent impaired driving, consider these tips from MADD Canada:

Plan ahead : Arrange for a designated driver, use public transportation, or call a cab.

: Arrange for a designated driver, use public transportation, or call a cab. Use a ridesharing service : Apps like Uber and Lyft make it easy to get a safe ride home.

: Apps like Uber and Lyft make it easy to get a safe ride home. Stay the night : If you’re drinking away from home, consider staying overnight with a friend or at a hotel.

: If you’re drinking away from home, consider staying overnight with a friend or at a hotel. Non-Alcoholic Options: Enjoy delicious non-alcoholic drinks when you’re out, such as virgin cocktails, alcohol-free beer, or sparkling water with a twist of lime.

Remember, if you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it’s crucial to call 9-1-1 to report it. Your call could save lives and prevent accidents caused by impaired driving.