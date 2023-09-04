Neskantaga – Weather – Hold onto your sunhats, because we’ve got a sizzling blend of smoke, heat, and weather alerts coming your way. But fear not, we’ve got some tips to keep you cool and safe during this heatwave.

Today’s Weather Roast: Smoke, Heat, and Gusty Winds

The stage is set with a Smoke Advisory and a Heat Warning in effect. Widespread smoke blankets the area, making for hazy skies. The wind will become southeast, picking up to 20 km/h and gusting to 40 near noon. High temperature? A toasty 29 degrees, with the humidex making it feel like 32. The UV index is a sun-worshipper’s 6, which means it’s high.

Stay Safe Tips:

Hydrate like it’s a sport! Drink plenty of water to beat the heat. Seek shade or air-conditioned spaces during the hottest parts of the day. Wear lightweight, breathable clothing and don’t forget your sunblock. Check on your neighbors, especially those who may be vulnerable in the heat. Keep your pets cool and well-hydrated too!

Tonight’s Forecast: Partly Cloudy with a Chance of Thunder-Showers

As night falls, expect partly cloudy skies. There’s a 70 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight, with a side order of thunderstorms. The widespread smoke will transform into local smoke near midnight. Winds from the south will blow at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, but they’ll become light near midnight. The low temperature is 18 degrees, providing some relief from the daytime heat.

Tuesday’s Act: Clouds, Showers, and More Heat

Tuesday keeps things interesting with mainly cloudy conditions, a 70 percent chance of showers, and a thunderstorm threat. The wind shifts to the north, blowing at 30 km/h late in the afternoon. High temperature? Still a steamy 29 degrees, with the humidex cranking it up to 36. The UV index takes a breather at 4, which is moderate but still requires some sunscreen action.

Stay Safe and Stay Cool, Neskantaga!

As the heatwave and smoke advisory continue, remember these safety tips to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. And if you have any cool weather pics or more tips to share, send them our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Stay safe and hydrated, Neskantaga!