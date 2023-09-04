Kenora – Weather – Get ready to embrace the heatwave because it’s in full swing! A Heat Warning and an Air Quality Alert are here to keep things interesting. But fear not, we’ve got a forecast that’s hotter than a jalapeño and some delicious non-alcoholic beverage recipes to keep you cool.

Today’s Weather Drama: Heat, Smoke, and a Chance of Thunder-boom!

The stage is set with increasing cloudiness, but that’s just the beginning. In the afternoon, there’s a 60 percent chance of showers with the risk of a thunderstorm. The air will be thick with widespread smoke, transforming into local smoke around noon. The wind starts from the southeast at 20 km/h but takes a southwest turn, blowing at 20 km/h in the afternoon. High temperature? A scorching 29 degrees, with a humidex making it feel like a steamy 36. The UV index is a blazing 6 – it’s high, so grab your sunscreen!

Stay Hydrated with These Cool Recipes:

Cucumber Mint Cooler: Slice up some cucumber and add a few mint leaves to a glass of cold water. Squeeze in a hint of lime, and you’ve got a refreshing sipper that’ll cool you down. Watermelon Splash: Blend fresh watermelon chunks with ice, a squeeze of lemon, and a touch of honey for natural sweetness. It’s like summer in a glass. Iced Green Tea: Brew green tea and let it cool. Add ice, a slice of lemon, and a touch of honey for a revitalizing and antioxidant-rich drink. Pineapple Coconut Refresher: Mix pineapple juice with coconut water, ice, and a splash of club soda. It’s a tropical paradise in your glass.

Tonight’s Forecast: Partly Cloudy with Thunder and Showers

As night falls, expect partly cloudy skies with a 70 percent chance of showers and the continued risk of a thunderstorm. The wind, once a bit of a breeze from the south at 20 km/h, will become light early in the evening. The low temperature dips to 17 degrees – a bit cooler, but still warm.

Stay Cool and Hydrated, Kenora!

As the heatwave and smoke continue, remember to stay cool, drink plenty of water, and try out these delicious non-alcoholic beverage recipes to keep you hydrated and refreshed. If you have any cool weather pics or more tips to share, send them our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Stay safe and chill out, Kenora!