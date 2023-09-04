Fort Frances – WEATHER – It is time to embrace the summer sizzle! The heatwave is still going strong, so we’re here with a scorching-hot forecast and some essential tips to help you stay hydrated and cool.

Today’s Weather Extravaganza: Sun, Clouds, and Possible Showers!

The day starts clear with a touch of local smoke in the morning. As the hours roll by, expect a mix of sun and clouds, with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon and the added risk of a thunderstorm. The wind begins as a southward breeze at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 late this morning, but it’ll become light in the afternoon. High temperature? A scorching 31 degrees, with a humidex making it feel like a sweltering 37. The UV index is a blazing 7 – it’s high, so protect that skin!

Stay Cool and Hydrated with These Tips:

Water, Water, Water: Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Aim for at least 8 glasses to keep yourself well-hydrated. Cool Treats: Enjoy popsicles, ice cream, or frozen fruit bars to beat the heat deliciously. Shade Seeker: Find shade when outdoors and limit your sun exposure during peak hours. Light Clothing: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-coloured clothing to stay cool. Cool Baths: Take a refreshing cool bath or shower to lower your body temperature.

Tonight’s Forecast: Partly Cloudy with More Showery Surprises

As night falls, anticipate partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers and the continued risk of a thunderstorm. The low temperature drops to 17 degrees – a bit more comfortable for sleeping.

Tuesday’s Act: Clouds, Showers, and Thunder

Tuesday continues the weather drama with mainly cloudy conditions. It begins with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning and ramps up to a 70 percent chance in the afternoon. There’s even a risk of a thunderstorm throughout the day. The wind becomes northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 late in the morning. The high temperature is a cooler 26 degrees, with a humidex making it feel like 33. The UV index takes a break at 4, which is moderate.

Stay Safe, Stay Hydrated, and Enjoy the Weather, Fort Frances!

As the heatwave lingers, remember to stay cool, well-hydrated, and follow these tips to beat the heat. If you have any cool weather pics or more tips to share, send them our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Stay safe and enjoy the summer warmth, Fort Frances!

Remember, four short months from now you will be asking everyone, “Cold enough for you?”