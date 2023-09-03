Whitesand – Weather – The Heat Warning issued by Environment Canada remains in effect, and the heat event continues.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sunday will see the heatwave continue with maximum temperatures of 28 to 30 degrees Celsius. When you factor in the humidity, the humidex values will soar between 32 to 35, making it feel exceptionally hot.

Expect sunny skies early in the day, but as it progresses, hazy conditions will set in, particularly during late morning and in the afternoon. The UV index will be high, so please take precautions against the sun.

At night, skies will be clear but hazy, offering minimal relief, with temperatures dropping to a low of 11°C.

Monday, September 4, 2023 – A Slight Chance of Relief

Monday will offer a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 percent chance of showers. The high temperature is expected to be 29°C.

Heat Hazards: What You Need to Know

Maximum temperatures will continue to range between 28 to 30°C.

Humidex values will persist at 32 to 35.

This heat event is ongoing, with some potential relief expected by Monday or Tuesday.

Discussion: Understanding the Heat

The hot airmass affecting the region will persist into Monday or Tuesday. These temperatures are notably high for early September, with nighttime lows between 15 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Smoke from forest fires in western Canada is anticipated to linger in the area over the weekend, which may mitigate daytime temperatures somewhat. Relief from the heat is expected with the passage of a cold front by Monday or Tuesday.

Additionally, hot and humid air can lead to deteriorating air quality, and the Air Quality Health Index may approach the high-risk category.

Staying Safe in the Heat

Please continue to be vigilant for signs of heat illness, such as swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Staying well-hydrated is crucial, even before you feel thirsty, and finding a cool place to seek refuge is highly recommended.

Check on the well-being of your neighbours, particularly the elderly, and ensure they have access to water and a cool environment. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle, even for a brief time.

For outdoor workers, it’s essential to take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Stay informed, take precautions, and prioritize your well-being during this ongoing heat event.

Stay cool, Whitesand and Armstrong!