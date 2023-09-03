Thunder Bay – Weather – Heat Warning: Environment Canada has extended the heat warning for Thunder Bay. The weather has been fluctuating significantly in recent days, from cool fall-like conditions to a heatwave.
Weather Forecast:
Sunday, September 3, 2023 – A Mix of Sun and Cloud with Showers and Thunderstorms Possible
- The day will start with a mix of sun and clouds.
- There’s a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning and a 40 percent chance of showers later in the afternoon.
- Thunderstorms are also possible later in the afternoon.
- The high temperature for the day will reach 33°C, and when considering humidity (humidex), it will feel like 39°C.
- The UV index is high at 6.
- In the evening, the weather will become partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early on and the possibility of thunderstorms. Haze from smoke may also be present. The low temperature will be 15°C.
Heat Warning:
- The heat warning continues for Thunder Bay. Hot and humid conditions can be dangerous, especially for vulnerable individuals. Take precautions, stay hydrated, and be aware of your health during this ongoing heatwave.