Thunder Bay – Weather – Heat Warning: Environment Canada has extended the heat warning for Thunder Bay. The weather has been fluctuating significantly in recent days, from cool fall-like conditions to a heatwave.

Weather Forecast:

Sunday, September 3, 2023 – A Mix of Sun and Cloud with Showers and Thunderstorms Possible

The day will start with a mix of sun and clouds.

There’s a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning and a 40 percent chance of showers later in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms are also possible later in the afternoon.

The high temperature for the day will reach 33°C, and when considering humidity (humidex), it will feel like 39°C.

The UV index is high at 6.

In the evening, the weather will become partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early on and the possibility of thunderstorms. Haze from smoke may also be present. The low temperature will be 15°C.

Heat Warning: