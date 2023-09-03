Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s help in locating Jonathon Pahpasay, a 49-year-old individual who has gone missing. Here are the details of this concerning situation:

Last Seen on August 30th

Jonathon Pahpasay was last seen in the vicinity of 980 Oliver Road on August 30th, 2023, at approximately 4:00 PM. His sudden disappearance has raised concerns among friends, family, and the community.

Description of Jonathon

Jonathon is described as an indigenous male, standing around 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has a thin build and a dark complexion, with short black hair and brown eyes.

During his last sighting, Jonathon was reportedly wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a black ball cap. We have attached a photo of Jonathon for reference.

Seeking the Public’s Assistance

If you have any information regarding Jonathon Pahpasay’s whereabouts or if you have seen him after August 30th, please do not hesitate to contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, you can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is actively working to locate Jonathon Pahpasay and ensure his well-being. Your assistance in this matter is greatly appreciated.