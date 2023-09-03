4:42 PM EDT Sunday, 3 September 2023

Heat Warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Hot and Humid Conditions Ahead

Hazards:

Maximum temperatures of 28 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Humidex values of 36 to 40.

Timing:

A cooler airmass is expected Tuesday night.

Discussion: A heatwave is looming over Thunder Bay, with hot and humid conditions forecasted over the next few days. Early September will feel more like midsummer, with daytime highs soaring between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius. Even overnight, temperatures will barely drop below the upper teens, offering little respite from the sweltering heat. Areas near Lake Superior will experience slightly cooler temperatures.

Relief is on the horizon, though, as a cold front is set to sweep through the region, bringing an end to the oppressive heat by Tuesday night.

However, the combination of heat and humidity can pose additional risks, such as deteriorating air quality, potentially pushing the Air Quality Health Index into the high-risk category.

These conditions are especially perilous for vulnerable groups, including young children, pregnant women, seniors, individuals with chronic illnesses, and those engaged in outdoor activities.

Stay Safe and Hydrated:

Watch for the following signs of heat-related illnesses:

Swelling

Rash

Cramps

Fainting

Heat Exhaustion

Heat Stroke

Worsening of existing health conditions

To combat the heat, it is essential to stay hydrated.

Stay Cool – Stay Hydrated

Here are some non-alcoholic beverage ideas to help you stay cool:

1. Water: The most important choice to beat the heat is plain water. Carry a reusable water bottle and sip throughout the day, even before you feel thirsty.

2. Infused Water: Add slices of cucumber, lemon, lime, or mint leaves to your water for a refreshing twist.

3. Coconut Water: Packed with electrolytes, coconut water is an excellent choice to replenish lost fluids.

4. Herbal Teas: Brew and chill herbal teas like chamomile, hibiscus, or peppermint for a soothing, hydrating beverage.

5. Fruit Smoothies: Blend frozen fruits like berries, banana, and yogurt for a delicious and cooling smoothie.

6. Iced Green Tea: Brew a pot of green tea and refrigerate it for a refreshing, antioxidant-rich option.

In addition to staying hydrated, it’s crucial to take care of yourself and check on others during this heatwave:

Look out for older family members, friends, and neighbours, ensuring they have access to cooling and hydrating resources.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle, as temperatures can quickly become dangerously high.

If you work outdoors, take regular breaks in a cool and shaded area to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Stay safe, stay hydrated, and stay cool during this heatwave!