(NIPIGON, ON) – A driver has been charged with stunt driving after clocking 172 kilometers per hour in a posted 90-kilometer-per-hour zone. This incident highlights the serious consequences of excessive speed on our roads. Here’s an explanation of the charges and the potential costs for the accused upon conviction.

Caught in the Act

On September 1, 2023, around 7:00 p.m., officers from the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police Detachment were conducting radar enforcement on Highway 11-17 near the Town of Nipigon. Their stationary radar device detected a vehicle traveling well above the speed limit.

Excessive Speed Confirmed

After activating the device, it was confirmed that the vehicle was racing at a staggering 172 kilometers per hour in a zone where the speed limit is only 90 kilometers per hour. The dangerous speed prompted officers to take action.

Charges and Penalties

The 32-year-old driver from North York has been charged with Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed. This charge falls under the stunt driving provisions in the Criminal Code of Canada and carries severe penalties, including:

30-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) : Upon conviction, the accused faces an immediate suspension of their driver’s license for 30 days.

: Upon conviction, the accused faces an immediate suspension of their driver’s license for 30 days. 14-day Vehicle Impoundment: The vehicle involved in the offence will be impounded for 14 days, and the owner is responsible for associated towing and impound fees.

Legal Proceedings

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon at a later date.

The Costs of Stunt Driving Convictions

Stunt driving convictions are not only costly in terms of fines and penalties but can also result in significant increases in insurance premiums. Drivers convicted of stunt driving often see their rates skyrocket, making it more challenging and expensive to get back on the road legally.

The OPP remains committed to road safety and strives to remove alcohol/drug-impaired drivers and aggressive drivers from our roads. If you suspect someone is driving under the influence or behaving recklessly on the road, please call 9-1-1 to report it. Road safety is a shared responsibility, and by working together, we can help ensure safer roads for all.