Fort Frances Weather – Heat Warning: Environment Canada has extended the heat warning for the Fort Frances region. Hot and humid conditions are expected to persist.

Weather Forecast: Sunday, September 3, 2023 – Sunny and Hazy The day will be sunny and hazy due to smoke from wildland fires.

The high temperature will reach 30°C, and when factoring in humidity (humidex), it will feel like 37°C.

The UV index is high at 7.

In the evening, skies will be clear, but haze from smoke will continue. The low temperature will be 15°C. Monday, September 4, 2023 – A Mix of Sun and Cloud with Possible Showers Monday’s weather will consist of a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers.

The high temperature for the day is expected to reach 32°C. Heat Warning: The heat warning remains in effect with hot and humid conditions. These conditions can be hazardous, particularly for vulnerable individuals. It’s crucial to take precautions, stay hydrated, and be mindful of your health during this ongoing heatwave.